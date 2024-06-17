Lane reductions planned for San Luis Port of Entry
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two scheduled lane reductions are planned for June and July during nighttime hours at Luis I Land Port of Entry.
The U.S. General Services Administration announced the partial lane reduction dates:
- June 24 to June 27
- July 1 to July 3
These dates will have their reductions between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with southbound card turning into a single-merged lane on Urtuzuastegui Street.
As part of the $307.5 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the port will be undergoing roadwork.