Lane reductions planned for San Luis Port of Entry

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two scheduled lane reductions are planned for June and July during nighttime hours at Luis I Land Port of Entry.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced the partial lane reduction dates:

June 24 to June 27

July 1 to July 3

These dates will have their reductions between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., with southbound card turning into a single-merged lane on Urtuzuastegui Street.

As part of the $307.5 million Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the port will be undergoing roadwork.