Tracking winds on this Monday with seasonable temps through the midweek

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are not as hot as like last week and trending closer to average, but still warm enough to influence our air quality conditions.

Air Quality Alerts are issued due to high level ozone (smog), Yuma will be under an alert until 9 P.M. this evening and, Imperial Valley will go into effect 7 a.m. until 8 P.M. Tuesday.

Breezy and windy conditions will be with us across the Desert Southwest this evening with gusts 25-40 MPH.

Stronger winds will be in Imperial County with patchy blowing dust being possible through tonight.

A troughing pattern will be toward our north for the first half of this week, resulting in cooler and seasonable temperatures through the midweek.

I am tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which could lead to higher moisture levels later in the week, but no rain is in the forecast as of now for the Desert Southwest.

Another pattern change will arrive late this week as another strong ridge of high pressure will set up over the area allowing temperatures to climb back to well above normal with highs reaching over 110 by Friday.