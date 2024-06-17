Skip to Content
Top Stories

Tracking winds on this Monday with seasonable temps through the midweek

Weather Authority/ KYMA
By
today at 4:02 PM
Published 2:43 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are not as hot as like last week and trending closer to average, but still warm enough to influence our air quality conditions.

Air Quality Alerts are issued due to high level ozone (smog), Yuma will be under an alert until 9 P.M. this evening and, Imperial Valley will go into effect 7 a.m. until 8 P.M. Tuesday.

Breezy and windy conditions will be with us across the Desert Southwest this evening with gusts 25-40 MPH.

Stronger winds will be in Imperial County with patchy blowing dust being possible through tonight.

A troughing pattern will be toward our north for the first half of this week, resulting in cooler and seasonable temperatures through the midweek.

I am tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico, which could lead to higher moisture levels later in the week, but no rain is in the forecast as of now for the Desert Southwest.

Another pattern change will arrive late this week as another strong ridge of high pressure will set up over the area allowing temperatures to climb back to well above normal with highs reaching over 110 by Friday.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content