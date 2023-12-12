Seven Yuma Catholic Shamrocks selected to All-State teams

After a fantastic season, several Yuma Catholic Shamrocks were selected to the All-State teams.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a 13-1 season in which the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks made it all the way to the state championship game, seven Shamrocks were selected to the 4A All-State teams. These teams were voted on by the 4A coaches.

Rocky Stallworth was named Defensive Player of the Year.

Darryl Coleman was selected as a 1st Team defensive back.

Tayt Ford was selected as a 1st Team running back.

Sir Stokes was selected as a 1st Team wide receiver.

Trenton Blomquist was selected as a 1st Team offensive lineman.

Hunter Hancock was selected as a 1st Team kick returner.

Dagen Dunn was an honorable mention linebacker.

Zarien Robinson was a honorable mention defensive back.

Congratulations on an amazing accomplishment and to all members of the Yuma Catholic team and coaching staff on a great season.