Cibola and Kofa cross country qualify for state championships

Coach Kochis (Kofa Cross Country)
Multiple Yuma schools competed at cross country sectional races on Wednesday.

GILBERT, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola, Kofa, Gila Ridge, and Yuma Catholic competed at the AIA state sectional cross country races on Wednesday.

Cibola finished fourth in the Boys Division 1 Southwest race, meaning they will qualify for the state championships. The Raider's top runner was Isaiah Lazaro who placed seventh with a time of 16:49. The Lady Raiders, led by Lillian Kamm, placed sixth in the girls race and will qualify for state.

Gila Ridge also competed in the division one race and finished 10th in the boys race and 11th in the girls race. Their top finishers were Daniel Chavez and Alyssa Bustamante.

Kofa competed in the Division II race. The boys team took second place and were led by Manuel Heras (18:01). The girls team placed third and were led by Sabrina Anaya (22:15) and Ella Limon (23:04). Both teams qualified for state.

Yuma Catholic competed in the Division III race. Their top finisher was Luke Lee, who qualified for state with a time of 19:11. Julia Watson led the girls team with a time of 25:08.

The state championships will be on November 4.

