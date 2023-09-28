Skip to Content
Central girls flag football continues great league for in win over Imperial

Central girls flag football shuts out Imperial at home on Thursday.

EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Imperial Tigers 18-0 at Cal Jones Field on Thursday.

Central moves to 7-5. Imperial falls to 6-5.

Central led 6-0 at half due to an Amber Miranda touchdown pass. The Spartans continued to shut down the Tiger offense in the second half to complete the 18-0 win.

Central has now one four out of their last five games.

Next week, Central plays at Vincent Memorial. Imperial is home against Brawley.

