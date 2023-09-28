Central girls flag football continues great league for in win over Imperial

EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - The Central Spartans defeated the Imperial Tigers 18-0 at Cal Jones Field on Thursday.

Central moves to 7-5. Imperial falls to 6-5.

Central led 6-0 at half due to an Amber Miranda touchdown pass. The Spartans continued to shut down the Tiger offense in the second half to complete the 18-0 win.

Central has now one four out of their last five games.

Next week, Central plays at Vincent Memorial. Imperial is home against Brawley.