Raiders dominate 34th annual West Wetlands Invite

Cibola's boys and girls cross country teams outrun the rest of the field

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The Cibola Raider's cross country teams continued their dominance in the local area with team wins at the 34th annual West Wetlands Invite on Saturday, September 9th, 2023.

In the boys 5,000 meter event, Cibola runners occupied the top four places featuring Isaiah Lazaro in the top spot with a time of 16:44. Teammate Alan Ornelas finished in second place, 11 seconds behind Lazaro with a time of 16:55. Cibola's Caius Lastra crossed the finish line in third followed by teammate Micah Peynado.

As a team, Cibola claimed the top spot with a score of 17, followed by Central at 46 and Kofa's 88.

Full results can seen here.

In the girl's 5,000 meter event. Holtville's Lillian Strahm claimed the top spot with a time of 23.20. Cibola's Lillian Kamm finished second at 20:49 followed by teammate Alaina Tracy with a time of 21:03. Kofa's Sabrina Anaya placed fourth crossing the finish line at 22.28.

Cibola won the team event with a score of 21 followed by Central's 60 and Kofa 87.

Full results can be seen here.

Photos from the event can be found here provided by ECsportsImages.

Complete meet results can be seen here