Yuma Catholic and Cibola each host cross country meets Wednesday

Yuma Catholic faced Maryvale High and Cibola faced Yuma in cross country today.

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - There were two cross country meets at West Wetlands Park today.

In the first event Yuma Catholic face Maryvale High. Julia Watson and Elise Wonders crossed the finish line together, with Watson finishing a second ahead. Watson finished first with a time of 26:23. Wonders clocked in ay 26:24. Amora Thrower finished third at 27:52.

"I feel really accomplished especially since I had never gotten first before and it is also really nice after practicing and practicing in the heat," Wonders said. "Being a runner is very challenging and and finishing especially finishing first is definitely worth the effort."

The boys raced afterwards. Donavan Warren placed first with a time of 20:20. He was followed by Luke Lee (20:33) and Dale Burris (21:09).

Warren is only a freshman but has his eyes on rewriting the school recordbooks.

"I am just trying to cut my time so I can beat my school record and make a name for myself," Warren said. "It would mean a lot to me considering I can make a name for myself, colleges will look at me and it would help me with my life a lot."

Cibola and Yuma faced off next in a dual meet. Isaiah Lazaro and Alan Ornelas came in at first with a time of 17:47. They were followed by Micah Peynaldo (18:37), Albert Valdez (20:05), and Darryl Roman (20:16).

For the girls Lillian Kamm finished first at 21:35. She was followed by Alaina Tracy (22:07), Elvya Aguilar (23:41), Angelina Garcia (23:53), and Marina Corona (23:56).