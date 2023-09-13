Imperial girls volleyball takes down Gila Ridge on Tuesday

The Imperial Tigers continue their great start to the season defeating the Gila Ridge Hawks in four sets.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Donna Sanchez had 23 assists to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Gila Ridge Hawks on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 12-2. Gila Ridge falls to 2-6.

Imperial took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-18. Gila Ridge would take the third 25-21, however Imperial would wrap up the win in the fourth 25-13.

For Imperial, Georgia Gomez had 17 kills and Andrea de la Trinidad had 22 digs.

Next week, Imperial is home against Calexico on Tuesday. Gila Ridge is away at Shadow Ridge on Wednesday.