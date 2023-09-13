Skip to Content
High School Sports

Imperial girls volleyball takes down Gila Ridge on Tuesday

By
Published 10:59 PM

The Imperial Tigers continue their great start to the season defeating the Gila Ridge Hawks in four sets.

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Donna Sanchez had 23 assists to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-1 victory over the Gila Ridge Hawks on Tuesday.

Imperial moves to 12-2. Gila Ridge falls to 2-6.

Imperial took the first two sets 25-19 and 25-18. Gila Ridge would take the third 25-21, however Imperial would wrap up the win in the fourth 25-13.

For Imperial, Georgia Gomez had 17 kills and Andrea de la Trinidad had 22 digs.

Next week, Imperial is home against Calexico on Tuesday. Gila Ridge is away at Shadow Ridge on Wednesday.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content