Gila Ridge girls volleyball falls to Gilbert

Published 11:00 PM

Gila Ridge dropped a home girls volleyball match in straight sets to Gilbert.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Gilbert Tigers defeated the Gila Ridge Hawks 3-0 on Wednesday at the Hawks Nest.

Gilbert moves to 2-3. Gila Ridge drops to 1-5.

The Tigers won the first set 25-21 and the second 25-23. However after those back-and-forth sets, the Tigers cruised in the third winning 25-9.

Gila Ridge will be back on the court Friday on the road at local rivals Kofa.

Chas Messman

