Calexico girls flag football defeats Imperial
The Bulldogs defense dominant in a 25-0 road flag football win at Imperial.
IMPERIAL, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Natalia Gastelum had three interceptions to lead the Calexico Bulldogs to a 25-0 road victory against the Imperial Tigers on Tuesday.
Calexico is now 2-0. Imperial falls to 1-3.
Two of Gastelum's interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Also for Calexico, Paola Cruz caught a touchdown from Giovanna Ortiz.
Calexico will play Imperial again next Monday. Before the rematch, Imperial will face Southwest.