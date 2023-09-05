Skip to Content
High School Sports

Calexico girls flag football defeats Imperial

By
Published 11:30 PM

The Bulldogs defense dominant in a 25-0 road flag football win at Imperial.

IMPERIAL, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Natalia Gastelum had three interceptions to lead the Calexico Bulldogs to a 25-0 road victory against the Imperial Tigers on Tuesday.

Calexico is now 2-0. Imperial falls to 1-3.

Two of Gastelum's interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Also for Calexico, Paola Cruz caught a touchdown from Giovanna Ortiz.

Calexico will play Imperial again next Monday. Before the rematch, Imperial will face Southwest.

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content