Calexico girls flag football defeats Imperial

IMPERIAL, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Natalia Gastelum had three interceptions to lead the Calexico Bulldogs to a 25-0 road victory against the Imperial Tigers on Tuesday.

Calexico is now 2-0. Imperial falls to 1-3.

Two of Gastelum's interceptions were returned for touchdowns. Also for Calexico, Paola Cruz caught a touchdown from Giovanna Ortiz.

Calexico will play Imperial again next Monday. Before the rematch, Imperial will face Southwest.