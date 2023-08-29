Imperial girls volleyball remains undefeated defeating Southwest

Imperial girls volleyball takes down Southwest in four sets on Tuesday.

EL CENTRO, Calif (KYMA, KECY) - Maggie Magdaleno had six aces to lead the Imperial Tigers to a 3-1 victory on the road at Southwest on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers took the first set 25-23. The Eagles responded with a 25-21 victory in the second. Imperial would go on to take the final two sets 25-10 and 25-21 to claim the victory.

For Imperial, Magdaleno finished with 11 points, including 10 kills. Georgia Gomez had 12 kills. Andrea de la Trinidad led the Tigers with 23 digs.

Imperial remains undefeated and moves to 5-0. Southwest falls to 3-5.

Tigers will be back on the court this weekend at a tournament. The Eagles will travel to San Diego to face Montgomery.