Accolades pour in for All-Region stars in 6A baseball awards, San Luis’ Ochoa tops the list

Ernesto Ochoa named as Region Player of the Year on top of All-Star game appearance

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - One month removed from the spring sports season across Yuma, we dive into the accolades that came pouring in to all sports through All-Region honors.

Starting on the baseball diamond in 6A, the San Luis Sidewinders made a splash after a good run that landed them in the 6A state play-in - representing the Coach and Player of the Year in the Region.

6A BASEBALL

Desert Southwest Region Defensive Player of the Year

Sebastian Orozco Araiza - Cibola

Araiza ended his junior year sporting a 1.94 ERA on the mound for the Raiders in over 43.1 innings pitched with 53 punch outs.

Desert Southwest Region Offensive Player of the Year

Luke Foppe - Gila Ridge

Foppe led the Hawks as the team's most consistent offensive threat with a whopping .415 clip at the plate, totaling a team-leading 27 hits and 13 RBIs as just a sophomore.

Desert Southwest Region Coach of the Year

Cesar Castillo - San Luis

Castillo led the Sidewinders to a 16-win season and a Desert Southwest Region title after a clean sweep over Cibola and Gila Ridge before falling by one-run in 6A play-in round.

Desert Southwest Region Player of the Year

Ernesto Ochoa - San Luis

Ochoa scorched at the plate in his senior campaign - hitting .486 at the plate with a league leading 34 hits and 35 RBIs.

Not only did Ochoa reel in the honors for being the best all around talent in the region from Yuma, he was listed to the All-Region Second Team for all of 6A - the only from the area to reach that list.

Ochoa was always invited to play in the 6A All-State game - in which he ripped a two RBI single to represent San Luis in a great experience.

"It was great. Great to represent San Luis - and great playing with the best of the best in Arizona," said Ochoa. "Thank you to San Luis baseball to open more doors for me and I feel proud to wear this jersey right now."

His coach, and the Region Coach of the Year, Cesar Castillo, added to that - praising Ochoa for all he did for his program.

"He's brought so much desire to win," said Castillo. "Being one of the best hitters in the state, an All-State player which we haven't had in a long time at the 6A level, it just speaks volumes for his hard work and dedication on the field."

6A Desert Southwest All-Region 1st Team

Caleb Rosado - Gila Ridge (Pitcher)

Jared Burgueno - San Luis (Pitcher)

Juan Pablo Chavez - San Luis (Pitcher)

Cesar Chavira - San Luis (Catcher)

Ernesto Vizcarra - San Luis (Position Player)

Alejandro Vanegas - San Luis (Position Player)

Andrugh Yee - Cibola (Position Player)

Erik Garcia - Cibola (Position Player)

Gabriel Diaz - Cibola (Position Player)

Isaiah Villalobos - Gila Ridge (Position Player)

Aiden Schmidgall - Gila Ridge (Position Player)

Keaton Young - Gila Ridge (Position Player)

Javier Rochin - San Luis (Position Player)

6A Desert Southwest All-Region 2nd Team

Jordan Reishmann - Gila Ridge (Pitcher)

Zaid Cardenas - San Luis (Pitcher)

Kadyn Marks - Cibola (Pitcher)

Robby Dominguez - Gila Ridge (Catcher)

Jack Scanlan - Gila Ridge (Position Player)

Ryder Schultz - Gila Ridge (Position Player)

Nitsuga Jimenez - Cibola (Position Player)

Rodrigo Orozco Araiza - Cibola (Position Player)

Mason Doherty - Cibola (Position Player)

Santiago Zepeda - San Luis (Position Player)

Jesus Buzani - San Luis (Position Player)

Elijah Jan - Gila Ridge (Position Player)

Juan Navarette - Cibola (Position Player)