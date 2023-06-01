Strahm’s one-hit shutout sends the Lady Vikings to the state final

Holtville's state journey continues with a 6-0 win over Boron to advance to Saturday

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The Holtville Lady Vikings softball team set out two goals at the beginning of the 2023 season: to win an Imperial Valley League title and a CIF title.

After checking off both of those boxes, they now have their sights on a clean sweep for a third and final major accomplishment: a CIF Southern California state title.

With a win over Ganesha on Tuesday, the Vikings had another home date set with No. 7 Boron - and in front of a packed house, they did not disappoint.

After cracking the scoreboard first in the bottom of the 1st inning on a Kaitlyn Havens RBI single, Kalli Strahm added another RBI in the 3rd inning to put the Vikings up 2-0.

Fast forward all the way to the 6th inning, the score remained the same and Strahm's dominance in the circle remained. The senior would take a perfect game into the inning, but with just five outs to go, Boron singled to end the perfect feat.

Still, Strahm was in control. And it took another four-run bottom of the 6th for Holtville to put the game on ice after capitalizing on a few mistakes and a two-RBI single from McKenzie Price to open the lead to six.

That's when Strahm finished the job with a 1-2-3 inning in the 7th, sending the Vikings to another day.

"I feel great, knowing that this could possibly be my last game on our home field," said Strahm. "I really just wanted to leave it all out there and not have any regrets at the end of it. All of it is coming to an end on Saturday and we're so happy to be playing in the final game."

In fact, it would prove to be the final home game for the Vikings after Santa Paula beat Imperial 5-2 - erasing a shot at an Imperial Valley showdown in Holtville for the final. Regardless, home or away, they get one more ride on the diamond together.

"I think if this is the last game on this field, especially for the seniors, I think it's a great way to go out," said head coach Melissa Snyder. "I feel like they've given their heart, their soul, blood sweat and tears given it all to this field. They've given it to this program. I'm just so happy with them and where we're at."

The Vikings will now prepare to travel to Santa Paula for the CIF SoCal Division IV Final. First pitch set for 4:00 pm.