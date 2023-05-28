CIF State brackets are set: Holtville earns home game, Imperial and Calexico travel for first round

Three CIF champions from the Imperial Valley prepare for state tournament on Tuesday

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Following a victorious weekend for three local Imperial Valley teams that lifted a CIF title banner, the focus now turns to the southern California state bracket.

The Holtville Lady Vikings were awarded the No. 3 seed in the CIF SoCal Division IV bracket and will be the only team to stay put on Tuesday - hosting No. 6 Ganesha.

The Lady Vikings beat Santana 7-1 in the CIF San Diego Section Division II final on Friday for their second CIF championship in three years.

Landing in the same state bracket, the Imperial Lady Tigers earned the No. 5 seed and will travel to JW North on Tuesday afternoon with the No. 1 seed Santa Paula waiting in the Regional Semifinals round.

The Lady Tigers overcame a late deficit, scoring two runs in the bottom of the 6th inning to beat Christian in the CIF San Diego Section Division III finals on Saturday.

Over on the baseball side, the Calexico Bulldogs also find themselves in the Division IV bracket of the CIF SoCal Championships - as they will go on the road as the No. 7 seed to play No. 2 Crean Lutheran.

The Bulldogs won in convincing fashion, 12-4, over top seeded Bishop's on Saturday to drive themselves to the state tournament.