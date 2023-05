BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Mathew Robertson from Palo Verde High School in Blythe captured gold at this year's CIF championships in San Diego.

He finished first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.74 seconds, the fastest recorded time in school history.

He also won the 200 meter dash with a time of 21.95 seconds.

He qualified for the state meet in Fresno this weekend.