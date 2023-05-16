CIF Playoffs are underway, several local teams locked into high seeds for a title run

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - The time has arrived for the two week battle to the finish line in the CIF playoffs on the baseball and softball diamond.

Many local teams from the Imperial Valley will take the field this week in hopes of claiming a CIF crown - and while several teams have to hit the road as underdogs, others look to protect their home field and advance over the next several days.

Both Holtville and Imperial will have a wild day Wednesday, as each baseball and softball will host the first round at the same time.

It got off to a hot start on Monday when both Vincent Memorial and Calipatria advanced through the play-in round in Division V with wins, sending them on the road on Tuesday.

Here’s a breakdown of each team heading into Tuesday, marking the beginning of the elimination round:

BASEBALL:

DIVISION III

#9 Southwest @ #8 Valhalla - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

- winner takes on #1 Maranatha Christian on Wednesday

#4 Brawley vs winner of #5 San Ysidro & #12 Mira Mesa - Wednesday, 3:30 pm

DIVISION IV

#11 Palo Verde @ #6 Monte Vista - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

-winner heads to #3 Imperial on Wednesday

#7 Central vs #10 Sweetwater - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

-winner goes to #2 Calexico on Wednesday

#4 Holtville vs winner of #5 El Capitan & #12 Canyon Hills - Wednesday, 3:30 pm

And as mentioned, #2 Calexico and #3 Imperial wait for Wednesday as each could face other Imperial Valley schools for a trip to second round on the line - setting up some potential big local head-to-head matchups down the stretch with three of the top four teams coming out of Imperial Valley.

DIVISION V

#11 Calipatria @ #6 Kearny - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

#12 Vincent Memorial @ #5 Calvin Christian - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

Each of these teams won the play-in on Monday to be placed into elimination round on the road.

SOFTBALL:

DIVISION I

#10 Brawley @ #7 Rancho Buena Vista - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

-the lone DI team in the Imperial Valley will travel to #2 Mater Dei Catholic on Wednesday with a win

DIVISION II

#3 Holtville vs winner of #6 Ramona & #11 Olympian - Wednesday, 3:30 pm

#9 Calexico @ #8 Westview - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

-winner travels to #1 Santana on Wednesday

The two representatives in last year’s CIF Division III title game may have a much tougher road in Division II this season, each on opposite sides of the bracket.

DIVISION III

#1 Imperial vs winner of #8 Canyon Hills & #9 Sage Creek - Wednesday, 3:30 pm

-the only #1 ranked team out of the Imperial Valley looks to continue impressive run at home on Wednesday

DIVISION IV

#7 Palo Verde vs #10 Fallbrook - Tuesday, 3:30 pm

-winner heads to #2 San Diego on Wednesday