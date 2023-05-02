Rockin’ around to the quarterfinals: Shamrock baseball and softball each win big to advance in state tournament

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Tuesday turned into a winning day on the campus of Yuma Catholic as both baseball and softball squads walked off the field and into the 3A state quarterfinals.

After each side tallied 20-win seasons once again, the playoffs arrived at Elena Orendain Curtis Sports Complex for a beautiful day of ball on the diamond.

Ranked No. 5 in the state, the Shamrock boys trailed 1-0 to No. 12 Tanque Verde heading into the bottom of the 3rd inning before an offensive outburst led to an eight-run inning to take control of the game.

Eight Shamrocks recorded hits on the day, led by Erik Topete who went 3-3 with 3 RBIs and a run scored. Nomar Topete and Joey Carey each added two hits and an RBI, as well.

"We attacked the ball when we needed to attack it, we put balls on the barrels and we kept with our aggressive manner that we wanted to do," said head coach Judd Thrower. "We're not guys who are going to bang the ball out of the yard, but us being able to get base hits and doubles, move base to base, moving runners with bunts and playing small ball; those are the things that puts pressure on the other team to make plays all game."

After the eight-run inning in the 3rd, Nomar Topete was able to really settle in on the mound - sitting down nine of the next 10 batters. In the 7th inning, Thrower would bring in Hiram Silva to close the door for the final two outs - ending Topete's day with nine strikeouts and allowing just one run in 6.1 innings en route to the win.

Topete was feeling grateful for getting the opportunity to help lead his team to advance in his senior season.

"It's everything. I've been waiting for this all year," said Topete after the win. "It feels great, we've been working hard all season and it's finally paying off. I love these guys and it's amazing."

With the win, Yuma Catholic now knows what lies ahead in a tough bracket as they look to reset and get back after it this weekend.

"This is the first step. It's kind of like taking that deep breath after that first win, getting through that first round. Now we're settled in, now we know the atmosphere," added Thrower. "The message is to start back at zero tomorrow. Nothing has been won, get back to zero, get in nice practices, and get ready for Saturday."

The Shamrocks move on to the quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon to take on Pusch Ridge - a team they lost to by just one run back on April 21.

Just a couple hundred yards over at the softball diamond, it was the Lady Shamrocks also taking care of business against ALA West Foothills. The Shamrocks would trail early on - but they too would use a 3rd inning to take control.

An inside-the-park home run from Kodi Leigh and a two RBI triple from Alondra Cordova put the Rocks ahead - and they would never look back.

The Lady Shamrocks poured on the runs in the later innings and it would be Cordova again putting a cap to the day - bringing in two runs on a knockout punch hit to end the game on the 10-run rule in the bottom of the 5th inning to win 15-5.

Lady Shamrocks celebrate after Cordova's walk-off winner to end game in five innings

"It was challenging early. I mean they had a good game plan for us and jumped up the lead on us," said head coach Byron Lackey. "We had to battle back a little bit, and we looked like a young and inexperienced team, which we are, but we needed it. Now hopefully we can come out a little stronger going forward."

The Lady Shamrocks will now head to Phoenix for the quarterfinal round to take on No. 6 River Valley on Friday night. Yuma Catholic beat River Valley in each of its meetings early in March by two runs.