Calexico, Holtville softball meet for first time since 2022 CIF title game to begin three-game series in IVL play

Holtville hosts Calexico Friday night at 6:30 pm

HOLTVILLE, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - It was just less than two years ago that the Calexico Lady Bulldogs were crowned CIF Division III champions over the Holtville Lady Vikings.

Friday night, a new chapter begins as the two squads meet in the first game of a three-game series within the Imperial Valley League.

For both sides, the time is now to head into battle knowing the team in front of them.

"Holtville is tough," said Calexico head coach Jennifer Lopez. "They have been tough for the last couple of years and they remain tough."

""You could never count Calexico out," said Holtville head coach Melissa Snyder. "I don't care what year it is, you just don't ever count Calexico."

With the respect the two programs have for each other, they each know what has to be done to come out on top on Friday night and soar into the second round of IVL series'.

Holtville looks to continue their hot streak of six straight wins with the result of last year's title game floating in the back of their minds.

"Obviously we're not getting that game back ever again," said Snyder. "So we try to leave it in the past but I know a majority of them are still feeling that loss from last year, especially approaching today's game."

On the Calexico side, they are looking to bounce back from a tough stretch against San Diego powers and a shocking 9-1 loss to Brawley earlier in the week.

"The girls know we suffered a big hit losing against Brawley. There's a lot of things that went wrong for us that day, so it put us in a tough position," said Lopez. "I knew coming into this season, losing five seniors that it was going to be a journey and a process. At the end of the day I think the team that's going to come up on top is going to possess that championship mindset."

First pitch set for 6:30 pm in Holtville. Full highlights can be seen on News 11 at 10:00 pm, followed by the website on the sports page.