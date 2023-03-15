Cibola hosts Kofa and San Pasqual to Raider field for local track and field clash

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Before the skies went black ahead of a storm warning across Yuma County, Cibola welcomed in Kofa and San Pssqual for another local track and field meet.

The first events of the day started on the track with the 4x800 meter relay for boys and girls.

In the end, it was the crew of Alex Figueroa, Benjamin Edwards, Gavin Bermudez and Micah Peynado for the Cibola boys bringing home the best time of 9:27.

On the girls side, first place went to Kofa made up of Sabrina Anaya, Ella Limon, Shakira Corral and Kieran Paxton with a time of 11:40.

Shortly after, the 100 meter hurdle took the stage.

On the boys side, Cibola's Talmage Frar edged out some of his own teammates with a time of 0:20:55. Behind him was Landon Hamilton at 0:21:12 and Carlos Bonet with a time of 0:22:27.

On the girls side, Devi Cabrera raced to the finish in front with a time of 0:18:87 in Heat 1. Just behind her was Elvya Aguilar at 0:19:43, followed by Marina Corona and Kendra Rodriguez.

More results will be available on kyma.com later in the week.