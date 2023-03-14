Marquez signs commitment to Northern Arizona as next Shamrock headed to Division I football

Jarred Marquez becomes next Yuma Catholic standout to reach the next level

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - As expected, a storied football program comes with the territory of producing some very talented student-athletes.

The buck does not stop with Yuma Catholic football - and after multiple Shamrocks signed their commitments to play at the next level this off-season, Jarred Marquez became the next in line.

Following thoughtful consideration throughout a long process, Marquez felt accomplished to finally be able to announce his commitment to Northern Arizona University and celebrate with great support surrounding him on Monday.

"It's a great day," said Marquez with a smile on his face. "A great day for my family. Glad to make them proud, and I know they're proud."

In front of family, friends, coaches and teammates in Yuma Catholic's media center, Marquez became the next Shamrock to sign his Letter of Intent to play at the next level - taking his talents up north to Flagstaff.

He also becomes the second senior this year to accept a Division One offer, right behind Richard Stallworth who signed with Northern Colorado - going from teammates to opponents with both schools placed in the Big Sky conference.

Junior Jaxson Jones also recently committed to Oregon with still one year left at Yuma Catholic.

Through over three years of varsity football, Marquez became a leader for the Shamrocks - playing key roles on both sides of the ball as a flex tight end and running back, and linebacker on defense.

Marquez' production increased each year and in the end accumulated over 1,000 yards between rushing and receiving, scoring 12 total touchdowns - seven of them coming in his senior campaign.

On the defensive side, Marquez accumulated 368 total tackles, accounting for 20 tackles for a loss. He also pitched in 12 sacks and forced six turnovers.

His impressive career leading to a continued journey at the next level - but it did have its challenges in finding the right place to fit.

"It's been a really long, a really tough, slow recruiting process," said Marquez. "A lot of ups and downs, but I'm glad to finally choose a decision to be a Lumberjack."

When it came down to it, it was a decision that his family helped him make after going through many challenges.

"We took the visit, me and my family. We toured the facilities and everything like that," added. Marquez. "We were seeing the classrooms and walked out of the classrooms talking with the coaches. I looked at my dad and he just looked at me with a huge smile on his face and said 'this is it.' And I said 'yeah it is.' Later that night we made the decision to commit to NAU."

As for what he wants to take with him from his days at Yuma Catholic to the next chapter of his life - the answer was simple for Marquez:

"My leadership," said Marquez. "I became a leader here and that's something I want to bring with me to NAU. Leadership and God."