Six Shamrocks receive All-Conference honors, Sellers brings home 3A Offensive Player of the Year

Yuma Catholic hoops reaps the rewards of several individual honors after great seasons

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - After deep runs in the 3A postseason, both Yuma Catholic boys and girls teams are flashing some individual honors after the All-State meeting Thursday.

An even three players honored from the boys team, and three from the Lady Shamrocks squad.

Headlining it all, senior Reese Sellers was named the 3A girls hoops Offensive Player of the Year. Sellers ranked second in both points per game (17.2) and assists per game (3.9), while leading all of 3A with 199 field goals made.

Right behind her, Amanda Wiley brought home First-Team All-Conference honors after an impressive sophomore campaign. Wiley racking up stats in her young career, ranked seventh in scoring (15.5 ppg) and fourth in rebounds per game (8.9) in 3A - lining up right behind Sellers in several other categories, such as field goals and three-pointers made.

To round out the girls side, Rian Martinez received honorable mention votes. The Senior sitting atop the leader board in 3A in blocks per game (3.5) and landing at seventh in rebounds per game (8.7).

Over to the boys side, more honors for Luke Stuckey's squad. While the boys did not light up the 3A leaderboards in stats - it was more of an across-the-board effort that led the young team to the 3A semifinals.

Leading the way - Braden Moore was named to First-Team All-Conference honors. In just his sophomore campaign, Moore led the Rocks in points per game (15.6), assists per game (2.8) and steals (53).

Along with Moore, both Fernando Vazquez and Sebi Patane earned honorable mentions. Vazquez, another sophomore, led the Rocks in rebounds per game (7.3) and blocks (17), while also pitching in (10.7) points per game.

Junior Sebi Patane was the most lethal beyond the arc for the Shamrocks this season, knocking down 58 triples at a 46% rate - good for first on the team. He was also right behind Moore in points per game (12.5) and assists per game (2.0).