Championship day has arrived: four teams play for CIF titles, Yuma Catholic aims to reach state title game

Both Imperial squads hit the floor along with local head-to-head battle between Central, Palo Verde

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - For a grueling four-plus months, teams across the desert southwest have worked for the chance to play in the big moments - and that time has arrived.

Four teams representing the Imperial Valley travel to San Diego for CIF title games, while the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks make the trip to Phoenix in the 3A state semifinals.

Second-year head coach Luke Stuckey and the Rocks have put together an impressive run - maybe even ahead of schedule - with most of their stars being sophomores or juniors. But they will have their work cut out for them in the AIA 3A Final Four against top seed Valley Christian.

The day also marks a special one for Imperial High School - who sent off both boys and girls teams with the school cheering them on Friday morning. At the end of the night, one school could go home with two trophies.

It is a historic night for the school - as the boys squad has not reached a CIF title game since 1989 and the Lady Tigers have never won a Division I title.

Upon the completion of the Imperial boys game, Otay Ranch High School will be the spot for the girls title game in Division IV, where one local team will walk away with the crown no matter who takes it. The top two seeds in the Division, Palo Verde and Central go head-to-head for not only a championship, but bragging rights in the Imperial Valley.

The Lady Spartans are making it back to the title game after winning their last one in 2014. Meanwhile, the Yellow Jackets are aiming for something like their football team did in the fall: win back-to-back CIF titles in different Divisions. The Lady Jackets under Irma Dagnino have become a powerhouse, looking for third overall title since 2012-13.