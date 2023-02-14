The shutout Sidewinders strike again, advance to 6A quarterfinals

Misael Meza's hat trick helps lead San Luis to 5-0 win in first round

SAN LUIS, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - When you can't score against them, you simply can't beat them. A simple observation in sports that has come to life for San Luis boys soccer.

On Tuesday night, there was nothing different as the Sidewinders recorded their 11th shutout of the season to advance to the second round of the 6A state tournament on Saturday.

The Sidewinders took care of business against North with a 5-0 win behind three goals from Misael Meza - and one each from Diego Velez and Francisco Pina.

Battling through cold and windy conditions, the Sidewinders did their thing by shutting down their opponent and turning that into offense - never giving the Mustangs a chance.

"We're feeling great. It was a good game," said head coach Jesus Rojas. "It was difficult because of the conditions. It's hard to play with the winds like that, but they stepped up. They played their game and kept it cool. It was a good win."

After a quarterfinals departure on their home field last year, the team has their eyes on getting past that point with the state title game just two wins away.

"It's one game at a time. They know that," added Rojas. "Last year the next round was it for us, the quarterfinals. We know that if we want to get far, we have to do game-by-game and do the best we can."

The Sidewinders now await the winner of Desert Vista and Pinnacle as the next opponent to walk into The Snake Pit on Saturday at 2pm for a shot at the semi-finals.