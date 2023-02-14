Severe wind causes several CIF state tournament games to be postponed

Central, Calexico boys basketball among teams with games moved to Wednesday

EL CENTRO, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - High wind warnings and dust advisories are in effect in the Imperial Valley until 7 p.m. Tuesday night which has caused a halt on the CIF state tournament.

Wind speeds up to as high as 50 miles per hour are hitting parts of the Imperial Valley and has caused many games to be postponed to avoid travel on the highways from Imperial Valley to San Diego and vice versa.

Central boys basketball, Calexico boys basketball and Brawley boys basketball are amongst some of the teams that are confirmed to have games shifted to Wednesday.

News 11 is still waiting to hear back from several schools on the status of their boys basketball and girls soccer games for Tuesday, and how it will affect Wednesday's slate.

This is a developing story and there will be updates through Wednesday.