Kofa’s Stephany Montoya puts ink to paper, commits to NJCAA softball ahead of her senior season

Montoya taking her talents behind the dish to Pima County next fall

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - With one more high school season to go, a three-year journey on the softball diamond has led Stephany Montoya to the college level.

Surrounded by a host of family, friends, coaches, administration and teammates - the Kofa Kings senior signed her Letter of Intent to Pima Community College.

Just two weeks before the opening game of the Lady Kings' 2023 season, Montoya put pen to paper and clamped down her future for the next two years after graduation.

But not without looking ahead to the excitement of her last ride in crimson and white.

"I'm excited to see my friends and coaches one more time," said Montoya. "I'm trying to make the best out of it so I can hopefully leave a footprint behind. I'm super excited. Hopefully I can make an impact."

The support for Montoya was overwhelming, as well. Outside of her parents, her "second family" from her travel softball team made the trip for her special day - along with the entire Kofa softball program and Kofa administration.

And with a big smile on her face, Montoya signed her commitment letter with an incredible ovation of applause from the ones close to her.

"That was honestly incredible," said Montoya. "All of those people, believe it or not, have had an impact in my life so I wanted them to be a part of this special day."

And a special day it was. For Montoya, the dream to officially be able to extend her softball career and education shifted to a reality with one signature - opening the door to her next two years on the diamond.

"This day means everything to me," Montoya added. "I was looking forward ot this day. It's a little nerve racking but it's not something a lot of student-athletes get to go through, so being able to be here is an honor."

As for her decision on Pima Community College, it was an easy one.

"With Pima, they made me feel like home and I want to go somewhere that makes me feel like I'm home," said Montoya. "They were probably the best JUCO college that I could've gone to."