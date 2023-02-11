Reese Sellers, Sierra Bomhower both eclipse 1,000 career point marks in back-to-back nights

Both Yuma girls hoopers making history en route to state playoff runs

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Making a stamp in the record books comes few and far between, but on consecutive nights, two Yuma girls basketball players etched their names as the latest 1,000 point scorers.

Cibola junior, Sierra Bomhower, and Yuma Catholic Senior, Reese Sellers, now get to walk around with a little extra number value to their name - while each helping lead their teams to their state tournaments.

In the Lady Raiders 6A play-in win Thursday night over Queen Creek, Bomhower reached the 1,000 career point mark in an 18-point night.

Bomhower ranks eighth in all of 6A girls hoops with 17.8 points per game and sits at second in 6A with 19.9 points per 32 minutes played.

The junior has helped lead the Raiders to an impressive season that finds them in the state tournament where they will hit the floor on the road on Wednesday.

Despite reaching an incredible feat, she gave large credit to her teammates and coach Anthony Gerg for her success.

"It feels great. I've been wanting this since my freshman year and it just feels amazing and I couldn't have done it without my team," said Bomhower. "I couldn't have done it without Gerg and my team, and I don't know. I just hope we make it past the first round."

Bomhower not concerned any more about the record, but instead just looking ahead to a deep postseason run. For coach Gerg, this was something he saw coming for a while.

"Coming in her freshman year, we knew she was a scorer. Getting her the ball in situations and to create for her to get open shots. She's tough to stop," said Gerg. "Overall, just a great kid that gives a great effort. I'm proud of her for getting to 1,000 points and she's going to keep racking them up. She's got another year to go."

Just down the road at Yuma catholic sits another 1,000 point scorer. Reese Sellers eclipsed the feat on Wednesday in the Lady Shamrocks win at ALA West Foothills.

Sellers, like Bomhower, is also at the top of scoring in her respective conference. The senior ranks third in all of 3A girls hoops with 16.7 points per game. Meanwhile, sitting at the top of 3A in points per 32 minutes played, alongside her teammate Amanda Wiley with 20.2.

Not to mention, maybe Sellers' biggest attribute to the team is her ability to distribute the ball around, as well. She ranks second in 3A with four assists per game.

Sellers is already on her way to the Unviersity of Northwestern to continue her basketball journey when she wraps up at Yuma Catholic, but knows there is still a lot of time in front of her.

"I feel very accomplished. I think it took a while but it was worth it," said Sellers. "But I'm excited for playoffs more than anything. I think that gave me more momentum going into playoffs.

And she of course pointed to her coach Bobby McGalliard and her teammates for helping her get to this point.

"Without him (McGalliard) I wouldn't be where I am today. From him pushing me in practice and having the weight on my shoulders has helped me be a better person and player," Sellers added. "But also my teammates. Having the same team that last two years has brought us really close together and without them, there's no way I would've had even close to 1,000 points."

For coach Bobby McGalliard, it's been a pleasure seeing her grow throughout her years on varsity.

"I saw the maturity and the growth in her through the years until she became a team leader. Our team leaders that were here for her helped teach her and then she's assumed that responsibility which is big for our program," said McGalliard. "Reese puts a lot of work in. Both on the offensive and defensive end. It's a major accomplishment for her and the school. I really appreciate her."

Now the Lady Shamrocks await their next opponent, after receiving a first-round bye in the 3A state tournament.

They will play at home next Friday night.