Claudio’s late goal lifts Raiders by Gilbert

Cibola's Esteban Bosquet and Nathaniel Claudio score second half goals in 2-1 play in win over Gilbert

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Nathaniel Claudio scored the game winning goal for the Cibola Raiders with just over two minutes remaining in regulation on free kick on top of the Gilbert box.

"Pure joy," Claudio said. "You know, finally it's time. We've had some rough games where we were up and we let them come back but, it's time. We're going to do good and go far in the playoffs."

"Brilliant strike," Head coach Bryan Claudio said. "That's a big time goal from a guy that put his team on his back."

The Raiders and Tigers battled to a scoreless draw into the half. Cibola finally got on the board with 17:28 remaining on a corner kick by Nathaniel Claudio placed perfectly into the box. The shot glanced off Cibola junior Osvaldo Lastra and ricocheted into the goal keeper. The the rebound, junior Esteban Bosquet knocked a header past the keep to give Cibola a 1-0 lead.

The lead wouldn't last long as Gilbert tied the score at 1-1 four minutes later.

"We got a little excited after we scored," Bryan Claudio said. "We broke down a little bit and gave them some easy chances. But, we have to put away our chances when we have them too."

With the win in the play in round, Cibola will now wait to see who they will face on February 14th to begin round 1 of state tournament play in class 6A.

"I'm excited to see our next opponent," Bryan Claudio said. "I think we can make an impact."