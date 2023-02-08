Yuma Catholic’s Duran and Stoner commit to next level together as teammates

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Brotherhood and family are two staples of Yuma Catholic football - and two more Shamrocks are taking the next step in their journey together as teammates.

Lorenzo Duran and Seth Stoner have battled it out on the practice field and played next to each other on game day for several years. Now, they will be taking the field for another four at Western New Mexico University.

Surrounded by coaches, family and teammates on Wednesday afternoon, the two signed their Letter of Intent to play football and turn the chapter from Shamrocks to Mustangs.

These two marking the next batch of Yuma Catholic products to reach the college level - this time a Division II school.

"Loved my team there on my junior visit," said Stoner. "Great team, great coaches and a great environment when I was out there. I loved it. That was one of the big things. The other one was cost."

The other big thing was being able to play alongside his brother and continuing their relationship another four years right beside each other, though on opposite sides of the line.

"To be able to play with somebody like that is great. I treat him like my brother, he treats me as his brother," added Stoner. "So I mean, it's pretty much just insane to think that I'll be able to play with somebody like that."

And while Duran came in as a freshman wanting to be a receiver, he found his calling on the defensive line and being a nuisance for the opposing team. So now he's grateful he gets to go up against his brother in practice to make each other better.

"He's on the opposite side of the ball so he's definitely going to be a person that will be able to push me since I play defense," said Duran. "He'll be on the o-line, I'll be on the d-line. And it's going to be a war."

While they will enjoy heading off to another place next fall, they will also remember their journey as Shamrocks. Duran reflecting on what he wants people to remember him by.

"On the field, I want people to remember me as a beast on the line who's not afraid," he said with a smile. "Off the field, you can depend on me. I'm a responsible person. I'm very resilient and I like to make sure that I will push through it no matter how hard it gets. It's all about perseverance."

As if playing together for another four years wasn't enough, they will also be planning to study kinesiology in college - spending time together on and off the field.

The perfect Shamrock brother bond.