A mega-Tiger celebration: six Imperial football players sign their Letter of Intent to play college football as one group

IMPERIAL, Calif., (KYMA, KECY) - A giant round of applause at Imperial High School Wednesday morning, as six Tigers with six similar dreams made the next step in their path - some of them walking the same one.

In front of a packed Emma Lou Hansen gymnasium consisting of students, coaches, family and administration, six Tiger football players signed their Letter of Intent's to play football at the college level.

Those student-athletes being Victory Valenzuela, Hector Gastelum, Seth Shaw, Aiden Shields, Zach Ray and Devin Meza. A group worthy of support and gratitude.

The support was astounding. Both sides of stands full. Standing room only.

"This wasn't a mandatory assembly," said head coach David Shaw. "But you see all of the kids that came out to this. That's how much support we have here. It's a testament to their character."

The entire morning being a perfect representation of the Tiger family coming together as one unit, just like they do on the football field.

Just less than three months ago, the Tigers season came to an end in the CIF Division III quarterfinals after their two-point conversion attempt to win the game was stopped at the half-yard line in double overtime.

But as this group has done for some time, they rallied together - Wednesday morning, giving them the feeling of being champions in their own right.

“This day feels just as close as if we won the championship to be honest with you," said associate head coach and recruiting coordinator, Joshua Lopez. "Imperial is life after football. It's not just the four quarters are over and we go for two and we don't make it. It's quality of life after. I truly believe these young men are going to be great husbands, fathers, brothers one day and I'm more than proud of them."

And on this day, that's what it felt like when you walked into that gym. Family, friends, and a whole community all together to celebrate the spirit of Imperial football.

A moment captured that represents hope and the belief that they can make big things happen.

"Today is a very proud day for us and our program, and i speak for all of our coaches," said David Shaw. "I have known these kids since they were in Pop Warner and have seen these kids grow in Varsity from their freshman year on. It's pretty special."

More importantly, it’s the family bond that will continue past their early lives in Imperial County. Two sets of teammates will be moving on together. Even a trio of them headed to Colorado at Adams state.

"That’s a big part of it is being able to lean on some people if I need to," said Zach Ray. "It feels great. I have chemistry with these guys, especially Seth back there. I know I can trust him playing that free safety role. And Aiden making big plays at the line."

Seth shaw running it back with his guys at the school willing to take a chance on him.

“I picked Adams State because they took a chance on me," said Shaw. "And now getting to go with my friends is awesome. We’ve just been grinding to get to this day. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to keep going until we’re done with football forever.”

And the big man up front, dreaming big.

“It means a lot being able to share this day with them and be able to be part of something big here at Imperial," said Shields. "This is something I really started pursuing last year and in a way, can't believe it's really here."

Meanwhile, there's another pair of Tigers venturing even further from home - all the way to Illinois to attend Quincy University.

“I have dreamed of this day. Football means everything to me, and I have my parents and friends to thank for that," said Victor Valenzuela. "It’s going to be a big transition. I’m 23 hours away from home now, but I’m excited though. It’s a new chapter in my life and I can’t wait to experience it.”

An experience of a life time, while not leaving Imperial behind. Instead a chance to further leave a legacy behind along with the rest of the group to pass down to the program.

"From a small town, this is great," said Hector Gastelum. "Not a lot of people get the chance to get out of here. I’m just glad I have that chance, to do things that other people couldn’t. Like my parents couldn't or my brothers."

There is one lone Tiger in the mix though, keeping family at the top of the list by staying close by in Arizona. Devin Meza committing to Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona - keeping the family theme just like the Imperial way.

"My family means so much to me. From my mom, my dad, my two brothers, my dog, everybody," said Meza. "They all have a very special place in my heart that cannot be filled. Something I noticed at Ottawa that I took away from Imperial, as well, is that they are committed to making great men. As much as they want to win, their main goal it to build great men for the future. That's something that I truly value."

So from the set up, to the takedown, it was a day of gratitude and a day of celebration.

These Tigers leaving behind a legacy to pass down to current and future players. Something that hasn't been done in such a big group all at once.

And the journey to get there was a special one.

"Each recruiting process was a unique experience. I told them in the beginning to not get discouraged. Just believe and have faith throughout the process and you'll be at the school that's the right fit," said coach Lopez. "We had a lot of ups and downs, but at the end I think they each made the decisions that best fits their families. And that's the fruit right there. That's it."

A pack of Tigers, same paths or not, holding onto Imperial forever and cherishing it with the eye of the Tiger.