A glimpse at the latest AIA rankings as winter season closes in on postseason play

Several local teams set up in position for playoff runs with two weeks left

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - It has turned into a race to the finish in the final few weeks of the winter sports regular season as several local teams are on the brink of inking a postseason spot.

Some are just barely on the outside looking in, while others look to mark their spot at the top of the rankings and get a first round bye and more.

Here's a breakdown of the latest AIA rankings that came out on Tuesday afternoon:

Boys Basketball

Cibola Raiders - Dennis Ponder's squad entered the night ranked 21st in 6A before a 58-27 win over San Luis Tuesday night. Due to 13 teams being posted in the "Open Division" the Raiders theoretically move up a little in the 6A rankings in terms of the play-in tournament. If the season were to end today, the Raiders would be the No. 8 seed and host the first round of the play-in tournament. Bottom line, the Raiders are in for now and their seed/where they play will all depend on the amount of open division teams from 6A.

Yuma Catholic - The Shamrocks rolled again on Tuesday night, giving them a 18-2 overall record where they sit at No. 5 in all of 3A. Due to a large gap between the top five in the division compared to the rest of the league, Luke Stuckey's team will most likely not drop any further than that and it will be tough to move up with five games left. With no open division in 3A, if the season were to end today, the Rocks would have a first-round bye as the 9-24 seeds battle it out in the play-in round.

Girls Basketball

Cibola Lady Raiders - Once again, Anthony Gerg's squad missed the "Open Division" cut by just one spot on Tuesday, sitting at No. 33 in those rankings and No. 13 in 6A. While the Lady Raiders dropped 100 on San Luis Tuesday night for their 16th win, they look to get back into the open conversation. But if the season were to end today, they would be set up as the top seed in the play-in bracket.

Gila Ridge - Meanwhile, after a couple of wins in a row the Lady Hawks find themselves just on the outside looking in as the No. 31 seed in 6A. If things were to hold up like they are now, the Hawks would have to claw their way up just three spots to get themselves in.

Yuma Catholic - The Lady Shamrocks are set up much like the boys team, hanging onto a top spot which would be rewarded with a first-round bye. With another win Tuesday, the Rocks remain at the No. 3 spot behind only Monument Valley and Gilbert Christian where they will likely land.

San Pasqual - Rounding out the girls hoops field for potential playoff runs, the Lady Warriors want a say. The Warriors have won six out of seven games and find themselves as the No. 12 team in 1A. With the top 16 teams making it in the single elimination tournament, the Lady Warriors would be on the road in the first-round.

Boys Soccer

San Luis - Leading the way in local teams set up in the best position to win a state title, the Sidewinders sit at No. 3 in all of 6A. Now 10-0 on the year, the Sidewinders would receive an automatic bid to the state tournament with a first-round bye as 9-24 seeds battle it out in the conference play-in tournament.

Cibola - The Raider boys are right there in the thick of it on the soccer pitch, as well. Ranked No. 15 going into Tuesday, the Raiders would host a conference tournament play-in game for a chance to join San Luis in the state tournament. They get another shot at San Luis next week after falling just 2-0 last Thursday.

Kofa - The Kings took a tough blow on Monday night with an overtime loss at Glendale. That loss bounced them from No. 11 all the way down to No. 19. That drop would still keep them in the 5A play-in tournament, but would put them on the road instead of hosting the first game.

Yuma Catholic - The Shamrocks made the cut Tuesday at No. 21 in 3A. This spot would leave the Rocks traveling on the road in the 3A play-in tournament if the season were to close today.

Girls Soccer

Gila Ridge - The Lady Hawks are off to their best start under sixth year head coach Cooper Cox and they are making a serious push towards a postseason run with a very young squad. They entered Tuesday as No. 13 in 6A which would put them hosting a game in the play-in round, and that was before a dominating win over San Luis.

Kofa - The Lady Kings also took a tough loss against Glendale on Monday which bumped them out of the field of 24 in 5A. Now sitting at No. 28, the young Lady Kings have some work to do in the final few weeks to sneak into the play-in tournament.

Yuma Catholic - Despite a solid 8-4 record, the Lady Rocks find themselves on the outside looking in with only one game left to prove themselves. The Shamrocks are ranked No. 26, sitting two spots outside the 24-team field as they hope a couple teams in front of them drop the ball in the final weeks.