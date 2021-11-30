Kings of the court

Kofa wins season and home opener 50-41 over Trevor Browne behind 20 points from Francisco Jimenez.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Last season, the Kofa boys basketball team finished the season 3-13. However, they did win their final two games of the season. On Tuesday night, the Kings looked to keep the positive momentum going in front of a nice crowd in the season and home opener at Ernest Rillos Gymnasium against the Bruins of Trevor Browne.

The Kings led 9-8 after one quarter of play and led by as many as nine late in the second quarter behind strong play from Francisco Jimenez and Freddy Carbajal. Kofa would go on to win the opener 50-41 to start the season 1-0. The Kings were led by Francisco Jimenez who finished with 20 points. Joaquin Anaya scored 12 points and pulled down 17 rebounds. Freddy Carbajal add 12 points and 5 assists in the win.

Kofa will next host Gila Ridge on Friday.