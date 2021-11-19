Kofa’s Solomon signs on to play softball at Chandler-Gilbert

Kofa's top pitcher thought about taking a year off from softball before college coach convinced her to keep playing

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY - TV ) - It was a very proud moment for Kofa senior Ahjaida Solomon and her parents. On Wednesday, Ahjaida signed her letter of intent to play softball for the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes.

"I had this one coach that was always messaging me," Solomon said. "I actually wanted to stop for a year but, she really pushed me to want to play. I had played for like 12 years and was kind of over it and she gave me the mindset that I wanted to keep going."

Ahjaida Solomon signs her letter of intent to play softball at Chandler-Gilbert CC

Now, she'll be playing collegiately next season. Ahjaida has played on the varsity level with Kofa since her freshman year. She's the Lady Kings top pitcher and also bats second in the lineup."

"She's a great team leader and role model," Kofa softball head coach Tammy Pixley said. "She's worked hard, I can't wait for her to play with the Maricopa Community Colleges because of the competition and she's right there."

Ahjaida says she's excited to play at the next level and credits her teammates and coaches for her success.

"I'm really excited to further my career," Solomon said.

Ahjaida will finish her high school career this spring with the Kofa Lady Kings before heading to Chandler - Gilbert. Congratulations Ahjaida, we wish you nothing but the best and look forward to watching your college career when the Coyotes come to town to take on Arizona Western in 2022-23.