Local swimmers prepare to make a splash at state meet

Cibola and Gila Ridge send over a dozen swimmers to this weekend's state meet in Mesa.

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Last weekend was a very successful weekend for the Cilboa Raiders boys and girls swim teams.

"We have a pretty good tradition at Cibola," Cibola head coach Bradley Broschat said. "But this is the first time, the first time in quite a while that they both win."

While the Cibola girls team has been dominate across Yuma in recent years, this year, at the Colorado River swim and dive championships, the Cibola boys also walked away with the team championship, marking the first time in quite some time that both the girls and boys teams walked away with titles.

"I’m very proud, they’ve bought in, we have a group of freshman, freshman boys that really bought into the program, they’ve really worked their tails off and made us proud," Broschat said. "They made their parents and team very proud, they’ve done above and beyond as far as their work ethic and readiness to swim at the state level."

Cibola hosts the annual Colorado River swim and dive Championships at Valley Aquatics. The event includes a total of nine teams from Yuma, Kingman, Lake Havasu and Mohave.

"Its a two day event, a prelim then a final event," Broschat said. "It gives swimmers two opportunities to qualify for state. To qualify for state the swimmer must qualify by time, set by the state from last years times which provides a provisional qualifying time and an automatic qualifying time."

The state meet is this Friday and Saturday at Skyline Aquatics in Mesa.

"Team championships have primarily been dominated by Phoenix schools," Broschat said. "But we have some individuals who certainly bring home some titles.

In all, Cibola will send a total of 16 swimmers to state including alternates.

Emma Amon-200 medley relay, 200 IM, 100 breast, 400 Free relay.

Felicity McCallen; 200 medley relay, 200 free, 500 free, 400 free relay.

Payton Doak; 200 medley relay, 100 fly, 100 back, 400 free relay.

Miah Duarte; 200 medley relay, 100 breast, 400 free relay.

Amena Barker, Behnaz Miller, Lauryn Embree, Clarissa Rios, Hailey Chalmorkodt; 4X50 free relay and alternates.

Cibola Boys:



Gabe McCallen; 200 medley relay, 200 IM, 200 free relay, 100 back.



Gavin Logan; 200 IM, 500 free, 200 and 400 free relays.

Jacob Pasquinelli; 200 medley relay, 400 free relay.

Nick Acero; 500 free, 200 free alternate, 200, 400 free relays.

Ryan Dusek; 200 medley relay, 400 free relay.

And Ethan Jantzi; 200 medley relay, 100 breast, 200 free relay

Oren Sutphin; alternate.

The Gila Ridge Hawks will also represent Yuma well by sending a total of 14 swimmers to the state meet which include...

Keian Evans (Medley and 4x100 Relays and 100 Fly and Breast Individual)



Dimitri Armendariz (All 3 relays)



Dallin Kinsey (All 3 relays)



Erik Palacios (500 Free and 4x100 Relay)



Ethan Butler (Medley Relay)



Daniel Lines (4x50 Relay)



Isaac Hoogland (Alternate)



Ryan Crowley (Alternate)



Isabella Fierro (Medley Relay)



Sydney Sternitzke (Medley Relay and 100 Fly and Back)



Analiese Hancock (Medley Relay and 500 Free Alternate)



Addison Duke (Medley Relay)



Amelia Averett (Alternate)



Jordin Bledsoe (Alternate)