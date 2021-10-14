Brawley rolls past Calexico for 7th straight win

High School Sports

The Wildcats were led by (23) Isaiah Young and (13) Ethan Gutierrez in a 48-7 thrashing of Calexico on Thursday night

BRAWLEY, Calif ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The opening kickoff should have been an indicator that things were not going to go well for Calexico at Warne Field on Thursday night. A short pooch kick by George Haro was fumbled by Calexico and recovered by Brawley's Mehkye Washington. Brawley wasted little time getting into the endzone as QB Ethan Gutierrez capped off the drive with an 8 yard TD run. Brawley was just getting started.

Calexico had a hard time getting anything going on offense. After a three and out led to a punt, Brawley again marched down the field capped off with an Isaiah Young 4 yard TD on fourth and two. The extra point was missed and Brawley led 13-0 with just over three minutes remaining.

On the bulldogs next drive, Junior QB David Esquer was picked off by Brawley's Matthew Moreno who returned to interception down to the Bulldog two yard line. The drive would end on Isaiah Young finding paydirt from two yards out, his second score in the opening quarter.

Calexico again would stall on offense to end the first quarter resulting in a punt. The Wildcats quickly answered as Gutierrez found Mehkye Washington for a 50 yard score. Brawley was well in front 27-0 and would go on to win 48-7.

For the Wildcats, it's their seventh win in a row and they stand atop the Imperial Valley League standing at 3-0 and 7-2 overall. Brawley appears to be in the driver's seat to win the IVL title with only Central remaining undefeated in league play. The Wildcats have a bye next week before returning to close out the regular season against Central which once again could result in a battle for the IVL crown.