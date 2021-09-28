Cibola Cross Country teams put on good showing at Twilight

High School Sports

Raiders post some personal best times at Desert Twilight Invitational.

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Friday the Cibola boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Desert Twilight Invitational in Queen Creek, Arizona. The Cibola girls team finished 38th out of 112 schools. All of the Raider girls ran a personal best including top finisher Janelle Sanchez who finished with a time of 21:49.

Cibola's Janelle Sanchez at the Desert Twilight Invitational

On the Cibola boys team, Bennett Meyer-Wills competed in the final race of the night, the Sweepstakes race with some of the top kids in the state. Meyer-Wills placed 18th out of 231 with a time of 15:30. It was the 5th fastest time among Arizona school competitors at the meet. As a team, Cibola finished 14th out of 146 teams which included schools from Arizona, Florida, Colorado and Hawai'i. Congratulations to both teams on a fantastic finish adn effort. Thank you to Matt Ryan for his help with the meet information.