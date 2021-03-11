YUHSD: Spectators permitted to attend spring sports

High School Sports

The district said spectators are allowed until capacity limits are reached

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District athletic programs will now allow spectators to attend spring events starting Friday, March 12, 2021.

YUHSD will open venues within the City of Yuma, including Cibola, Gila Ridge, Kofa, and Yuma High until capacity limits are reached.

As for the City of San Luis, venues at San Luis High School will allow four guests per student-athlete.

Guests will still be required to wear a face mask, complete a COVID visitor waiver, and follow social distancing. YUHSD said guests are required to pay an entrance fee.

The district will continue to follow Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) guidelines.