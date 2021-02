High School Sports

We have another packed schedule this week but here's a look at last weeks top plays

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV) - It was a jam packed schedule during the week of February 15th throughout the Yuma Union High School District. The following are the top five plays of the week by local prep athletes.

Gila Ridge's Molly Sims makes a steal versus Cibola

Congrats to Yuma Catholic Junior Grace Torok, Cibola's Eric Ramierz, Gila Ridge's Molly Sims, Yuma's Karamiah Hawkins and Gila Ridge's CJ Wiggins!