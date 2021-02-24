Faber catches the spirit and commits to Ottawa University

High School Sports

Gila Ridge football player signs letter of intent to play football for OUAZ Spirit

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Surrounded by family, coaches and teammates, Gila Ridge Senior Tyler Faber signed his letter of intent to play football for Ottawa University in Surprise, Arizona.

Gila Ridge Free Safety Tyler Faber signs his letter of intent to OUAZ

I had a lot of choices to choose from but Ottawa really took my heart with their visit. The campus is really nice and the community was all around perfect Tyler Faber

Faber says growing up he played a lot of sports but football became his sport of choice. He's excited to play at the next level but even more pleased to be furthering his education.

"I stuck with it and got an offer out of it," Faber said.

Faber credits his family, coaches and teammates for helping him along the way.

With his parents at his side, Tyler Faber commits to NAIA's Ottawa University

"They helped me a lot," Faber said. "Most of my coaches were there when I was little growing up so I stuck with the same people so it was nice to see that they stayed with me in high school and they helped me all through this."

The former Hawks free safety is ready to get to work and hopes to retain his #3.

"I got to stay close to home which is a big thing," Faber said. "And I just love the campus."