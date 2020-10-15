Rocks on a mission

High School Sports

YC Volleyball wins at home in 4 sets.

The resurgent Yuma Catholic Shamrocks continued to keep themselves perfect in section play with a 4-set victory over Tonopah Valley on Thursday night.

Senior outside hitter Rori Martinez led the way for YC with 17 kills on the night, while younger sister Rian came through with 7 aces and 10 kills.

Reese Sellers also played a strong supporting role, nabbing 8 kills; while Peyton Pikula engineered 6 assists.

As we head down to the final 5 matches in the condensed regular season, the Rocks sit 1 game atop the 3A West Division.

They next have a rematch with the Parker Broncs, this time on the road.

This is a team they defeated in 5 sets just 2 weeks ago.

The winner of next Tuesday's match will be in the driver's seat for the division title.