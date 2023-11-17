Friday Night Lights Week 14 and Season Awards
It has been a spectacular prep football season, but our show caps it off with playoff football and our season awards.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It has been an amazing prep football season in the desert southwest, but tonight was our final full show.
Tayt Ford rushed for two touchdowns to lead the top seeded Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, to a 28-13 victory over the Eastmark Firebirds in the AIA 4A quarterfinals. The Shamrocks will face the winner of Arcadia and Thunderbird in the semifinals.
Star quarterback Jacobo Elias led the Vincent Memorial Scots into Escondido for the CIF Division V championship game against Sweetwater.
We also announced our end of season awards:
Yuma Player of the Year: Sir Stokes, Jr., WR/DB, Yuma Catholic
Imperial Valley (IV) Player of the Year: Jacobo Elias, Sr., QB, Vincent Memorial
Yuma Offensive Player of the Year: Tayt Ford, Sr., RB, Yuma Catholic
IV Offensive Player of the Year: Arturo Estrada, Sr., WR, Central
Yuma Offensive Honorable Mentions: Nash Ott - Yuma Catholic, Messiah Mais - Cibola, Reggie Antone Yuma
IV Offensive Honorable Mentions: Logan Jungers - Southwest, Matthew Gutierrez - Brawley, Januel Fernandez - Palo Verde
Yuma Defensive Player of the Year: Rocky Stallworth, Jr., LB, Yuma Catholic
IV Defensive Player of the Year: Josiel Rodriguez, Sr., LB, Central
Yuma Defensive Honorable Mentions: Andrew Arevalo - Antelope, Chase Carter - Gila Ridge, Ivan Barron Jr. - Cibola
IV Defensive Honorable Mentions: Darian Romo - Imperial, Leo Canchola - Calexico, Fermin Velarde - Holtville
Yuma Coach of the Year: Rhett Stallworth - Yuma Catholic
IV Coach of the Year: Holtville Viking staff led by Jason Turner
Yuma Coach Honorable Mention: Hector Ramirez - Antelope
IV Coach Honorable Mentions: Rookie Pena - Central, Tony Leon - Calipatria, David Wong - Vincent Memorial
Yuma Newcomer of the Year: Andrew Mosqueda, Jr., TE, Yuma
IV Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Porras, Jr., WR, Brawley
Yuma Newcomer Honorable Mentions: Isaiah Martinez - San Pasqual, Isaac Escobar - Kofa, Shaun Carter - Yuma Catholic
IV Newcomer Honorable Mentions: Julian Daniloff - Brawley, Nico Viesca - Central, Dominic Hawk - Calipatria
Yuma Play of the Year: Darryl Coleman's game sealing interception for Yuma Catholic against AZ College Prep. (video credit: Mac Friday)
IV Play of the Year: Holtville's three consecutive onside kicks on the road against Palo Verde.