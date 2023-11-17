Friday Night Lights Week 14 and Season Awards

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It has been an amazing prep football season in the desert southwest, but tonight was our final full show.

Tayt Ford rushed for two touchdowns to lead the top seeded Yuma Catholic Shamrocks, to a 28-13 victory over the Eastmark Firebirds in the AIA 4A quarterfinals. The Shamrocks will face the winner of Arcadia and Thunderbird in the semifinals.

Star quarterback Jacobo Elias led the Vincent Memorial Scots into Escondido for the CIF Division V championship game against Sweetwater.

We also announced our end of season awards:

Yuma Player of the Year: Sir Stokes, Jr., WR/DB, Yuma Catholic

Imperial Valley (IV) Player of the Year: Jacobo Elias, Sr., QB, Vincent Memorial

Yuma Offensive Player of the Year: Tayt Ford, Sr., RB, Yuma Catholic

IV Offensive Player of the Year: Arturo Estrada, Sr., WR, Central

Yuma Offensive Honorable Mentions: Nash Ott - Yuma Catholic, Messiah Mais - Cibola, Reggie Antone Yuma

IV Offensive Honorable Mentions: Logan Jungers - Southwest, Matthew Gutierrez - Brawley, Januel Fernandez - Palo Verde

Yuma Defensive Player of the Year: Rocky Stallworth, Jr., LB, Yuma Catholic

IV Defensive Player of the Year: Josiel Rodriguez, Sr., LB, Central

Yuma Defensive Honorable Mentions: Andrew Arevalo - Antelope, Chase Carter - Gila Ridge, Ivan Barron Jr. - Cibola

IV Defensive Honorable Mentions: Darian Romo - Imperial, Leo Canchola - Calexico, Fermin Velarde - Holtville

Yuma Coach of the Year: Rhett Stallworth - Yuma Catholic

IV Coach of the Year: Holtville Viking staff led by Jason Turner

Yuma Coach Honorable Mention: Hector Ramirez - Antelope

IV Coach Honorable Mentions: Rookie Pena - Central, Tony Leon - Calipatria, David Wong - Vincent Memorial

Yuma Newcomer of the Year: Andrew Mosqueda, Jr., TE, Yuma

IV Newcomer of the Year: Brandon Porras, Jr., WR, Brawley

Yuma Newcomer Honorable Mentions: Isaiah Martinez - San Pasqual, Isaac Escobar - Kofa, Shaun Carter - Yuma Catholic

IV Newcomer Honorable Mentions: Julian Daniloff - Brawley, Nico Viesca - Central, Dominic Hawk - Calipatria

Yuma Play of the Year: Darryl Coleman's game sealing interception for Yuma Catholic against AZ College Prep. (video credit: Mac Friday)

IV Play of the Year: Holtville's three consecutive onside kicks on the road against Palo Verde.