Friday Night Lights: Week 13

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Five prep football teams and three flag football teams entered the week with hopes of capturing CIF and AIA state football championships.

After the gridiron dust settled, only four teams remained standing.

#1 overall seed in AIA 4A, Yuma Catholic rolled at home 40-6 over the Peoria Panthers. Up next for the Shamrocks is defending 3A champion Eastmark next week at Ricky Gwynn Stadium in the state quarterfinals.

Last year the Shamrocks lost in the state quarterfinals to Lake Havasu 35-34.

In the Imperial Valley, #1 seed in CIF SDS DV-AA, Holtville rolled over Maranatha Christian, 49-0. Up next, a date in the CIF title game next Saturday at 1:00 p.m. versus #2 seed ARMY-NAVY.

#1 seed in CIF SDS DV, Vincent Memorial was tested early by #4 seeded Hoover. In the end, the Scots rolled.

In girls flag football, Calexico advances to the CIF SDS DI semi-finals with a 27-18 win over San Dieguito. The Lady Bulldogs next travel to top seeded Bonita Vista on Tuesday.

Four teams saw their seasons come to an end. In prep football, Central fell to La Jolla 28-22, Imperial came up short against Fallbrook 27-21.

In girls flag football, Brawley lost a heartbreaker to Torrey Pines 14-13 and Imperial was shutout by Classical Academy 19-0.