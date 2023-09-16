Friday Night Lights: Week 5

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another electric night of football in the desert southwest.

Imperial extends their win streak to four, beating Palo Verde 14-0.

After being tied at seven at the half, Holtville pulled away from Calexico in the second half winning 28-13. This was the first loss for the Bulldogs this season.

Gila Ridge cruised over rivals Cibola 52-26.

In another cross-town rivalry, Yuma crushed Kofa 49-0.

Yuma Catholic remains undefeated beating Thatcher 42-20.

Antelope got the job done against Kingman Academy 35-14.

Calipatria fell in overtime to Southwest (SD) 21-14.

San Pasqual lost on the road against St. John Paul II 50-28.

Brawley continued their winning ways with a 33-7 win over University City.

Southwest (El Centro) lost 50-20 on the road at La Quinta.