Friday Night Lights: Week 5
Catch up on all the week 5 prep football action from around the desert southwest.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It was another electric night of football in the desert southwest.
Imperial extends their win streak to four, beating Palo Verde 14-0.
After being tied at seven at the half, Holtville pulled away from Calexico in the second half winning 28-13. This was the first loss for the Bulldogs this season.
Gila Ridge cruised over rivals Cibola 52-26.
In another cross-town rivalry, Yuma crushed Kofa 49-0.
Yuma Catholic remains undefeated beating Thatcher 42-20.
Antelope got the job done against Kingman Academy 35-14.
Calipatria fell in overtime to Southwest (SD) 21-14.
San Pasqual lost on the road against St. John Paul II 50-28.
Brawley continued their winning ways with a 33-7 win over University City.
Southwest (El Centro) lost 50-20 on the road at La Quinta.