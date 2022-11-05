Friday Night Lights Week 12: CIF playoffs hit the Imperial Valley

Several Imperial Valley teams enter win or go home situations, Yuma teams wrapping up regular season

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Through intense finishes and cross-town battles each Friday night, we somehow find ourselves closing the chapter on the 2022 season for many local schools - though some still in pursuit of a championship.

12 weeks of prep football have flown by and each week that goes by leaves fewer and fewer teams still standing.

The Yuma Criminals were snubbed of a playoff bid last week despite a 7-3 record, but the rest of the Yuma schools begin to wind down their seasons with one week left to go.

In the Imperial Valley though, this Friday night held more at stake. From now on, it becomes win or go home scenarios with the CIF San Diego Section playoffs kicking in.

Some would survive and advance, while one resurgent Calexico Bulldogs program saw their season come to an end.

And also important to note: a rivalry revisited.

Following one of the best of the 79 Bell Games in history last Friday night, ending in a postgame scrum, the rematch is on. This time with a trip to the CIF Division II semifinals on the line.

FINAL SCORES:

MOUNT CARMEL - 0 BRAWLEY - 8

PATRICK HENRY - 7 IMPERIAL - 35

MOUNTAIN EMPIRE - 6 VINCENT MEMORIAL - 42

MOUNT MIGUEL - 27 PALO VERDE - 36

CALEXICO - 27 CHULA VISTA - 35

SOUTHWEST - 32 CASTLE PARK - 49

YUMA CATHOLIC - 49 PEORIA - 8

GLENDALE - 42 GILA RIDGE - 41

MARYVALE - 28 KOFA - 21

CIBOLA - 0 SHADOW RIDGE - 49