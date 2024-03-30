Alabama moving on to the Final Four

Alabama takes down Clemson in the Elite 8 and advances to the Final Four for the first time in school history.

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Mark Sears scored 23 points to lead the Alabama Crimson Tide to a 89-82 victory over the Clemson Tigers in the Elite 8 at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday.

Clemson led by as many as 13 in the first half, but Alabama battled back and led 35-32 at halftime. In the second half Sears and the Alabama three-point shooting game came to life. Alabama led for all but one possession the entire second half.

For Alabama, Sears scored the 23 points and shot 7 for 14 from three-point range.

Jarin Stevenson came off the bench and scored 19 points.

For Clemson, Joseph Girard III scored 19 points and had two assists.

Alabama will take on the UConn Huskies at State Farm Stadium in Glendale in the Final Four on Saturday.