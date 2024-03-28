Arizona falls in Sweet 16 to Clemson

Clemson takes down Arizona and ends their season in the Sweet 16.

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - Chase Hunter scored 18 points to lead the Clemson Tigers to a 77-72 victory over the Arizona Wildcats in the Sweet 16 at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday.

Clemson advances to the Elite 8 for the second time in school history. Arizona's season is over.

At halftime Clemson led 39-41. In the second half, Arizona battled back and tied it at 66. However, the Wildcats missed crucial shots down the stretch. In the final minute Chase Hunter scored two critical buckets, including an and-1 with 0:25 seconds remaining to make it 75-70. The Tigers would go on to claim the 77-72 victory.

Arizona struggled mightily from three-point range shooting 17.8%. Star guards Caleb Love and Kylan Boswell combined for shooting 1 for 13 from three.

Clemson will face the winner of Alabama and North Carolina in the Elite 8.