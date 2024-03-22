Gila Ridge softball letter of intent signing

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A Gila Ridge Lady Hawk signs her letter of intent to play softball at the collegiate level.

Klarissa Rader will continue her softball career on the diamond at Chandler Gilbert Community College.

Already a Certified Nursing Assistant, Rader plans on studying to be a dental hygienist or sonographer during her time in college.

The Gila Ridge Hawk shares a little advice for any local athletes hoping to make the jump to college when their high days come to an end.

“I would give them to keep working hard even if you fail just keep going I know sometimes I fail but I tried my best to keep going like I improve on my mentality mainly,” said Rader.

The softball star has been playing softball for the past seven to eight years.

