Bouts placed second at NWCA WCC championship

Published 8:08 PM

2023 San Pasqual grad Brianna Bouts continues to shine at collegiate level

LAS VEGAS, Nevada ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Brianna Bouts, a 2023 grad of San Pasqual High School. Bouts is currently a freshman at Ottawa University in Surprise, and recently claimed a second place finish at the NCWA West Coast Conference championship in Las Vegas.

Bouts, a sophomore wrestler for the Spirit, placed second in the 123 pound weight class. The Ottawa women’s wrestling club won the tournament and are the current NWCA West Coast Conference Champions.

