Lopes run into history books in home finale

Grand Canyon University completed a perfect home season for the first time since 1991-92

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - In the regular season home finale, the Grand Canyon University men's basketball team used a late first half surge to sprint ahead of Stephen F. Austin and never looked back.

During senior night, with his family in attendance, GCU senior Tyon Grant-Foster scored 21 first half points and finished with a game high 29 points, one off his career high.

"It was a surreal feeling," Grant-Foster said. "Plus, after everything I went through, my mom and my dad, really, they're here and it's just like, there was a very big uncertainty for a long time. Just seeing them smile and them being here and seeing my performance just means a lot to me. It was a lot of emotions going around but I'm just grateful that I can do this again."

Playing in front on the home crowd and the "havocs" one last time, the Lopes ran away with an 80-58 victory, completing the home schedule undefeated at 16-0.

According to GCU Associate Athletic Director Josh Hauser, it marked the first undefeated season at home since Grand Canyon became a Division I program. It also is the program's first perfect home season since 1991-92. The 16 wins tied for the program’s most in an undefeated home season. It was GCU’s 10th all-time perfect home season.

The victory also was the Lopes second in a row coming off their late season two game losing streak.

"When we dropped two [games] practice had to get very difficult and emotions had to get very flared," Senior Gabe McGlothan said. "I think it was all for the purpose of growth, which I think we are growing in the right direction and have put ourselves in a good spot as of right now."

Grand Canyon will have a full week off before the regular season finale this Saturday evening in Riverside, California against conference foe California Baptist.

"You wouldn't mind getting right back at it after a game like this," GCU head coach Bryce Drew said. "Guys can heal up some of their bumps and bruises, we can work on more things we need to work on and hopefully there will be no lag time and we can get into a rhythm right away to start the game on Saturday."

Heading into this final week, GCU lead Tarleton State by a half game in the WAC standings. To win the conference regular season outright, for the first time since 2021, the Lopes will need a win Saturday and two losses by Tarleton State. Tarleton State plays twice while the Lopes play once.

Regardless of how the regular season plays out, GCU has already locked up the WAC Tournament’s No. 1 seed by virtue of its lead in the WAC Resume Seeding System. The Lopes have a double bye to the semifinal round of the WAC Tournament.

The WAC Tournament returns to the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas from Wednesday, March 13 through Saturday, March 16.