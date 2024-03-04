Marmolejos drops 32 as AWC wins in home finale

Arizona Western crushes Glendale in final home game of the season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AJ Marmolejos scored 32 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 98-65 victory over the Glendale Community College on Monday.

AWC moves to 21-9. Glendale falls to 13-17.

Prior to the game, Arizona Western honored the graduating sophomores.

For the Matadors, Marmolejos scored the 32 points and had five assists.

Matija Gledic scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds.