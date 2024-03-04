Skip to Content
College Sports

Marmolejos drops 32 as AWC wins in home finale

By
New
Published 11:37 PM

Arizona Western crushes Glendale in final home game of the season.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - AJ Marmolejos scored 32 points to lead the Arizona Western College Matadors to a 98-65 victory over the Glendale Community College on Monday.

AWC moves to 21-9. Glendale falls to 13-17.

Prior to the game, Arizona Western honored the graduating sophomores.

For the Matadors, Marmolejos scored the 32 points and had five assists.

Matija Gledic scored 16 points and had 12 rebounds.

Article Topic Follows: College Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content