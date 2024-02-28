Arizona basketball pulls away late from Arizona State

The Arizona Wildcats take down the Arizona State Sun Devils in Tempe.

TEMPE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Caleb Love scored 16 points to lead the Arizona Wildcats to a 85-67 victory over the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena on Wednesday.

No. 6 Arizona moves to 22-6 (13-4 Pac-12). Arizona State falls to 14-15 (8-10 Pac-12). This was the final regular season meeting between the two schools as members of the Pac-12.

At halftime the Wildcats led 41-27. The Sun Devils started the second half on an 8-0 run. Arizona State was within four points at times during the second half. However Love knocked down some timely three pointers, as the Wildcats would run away with it late in the half.

For Arizona, Love scored the 16 points and had eight rebounds with five assists.

Kylan Boswell scored 17 points.

Oumar Ballo added 14 points and collected 13 rebounds.

For Arizona State, Adam Miller scored 16 points off the bench.

Frankie Collins scored 15 points and had three assists.

On Saturday, Arizona will host Oregon in Tucson. Next week, Arizona State will play at USC.